WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg junior Sydney Bowen broke a state record that had stood for 29 years after delivering a home run for the sixth consecutive game during Monday’s 50th District battle with Corbin.
Bowen broke Aric Burkhart’s (Madison Central) former record of hitting a home run in five consecutive games after homering in the first inning of Monday’s game.
“It’s a big deal for someone at this small of a place to accomplish a feat like this,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. "It shows that baseball is still around here in this part of the community. It puts you on the map. There are good things happening here. It shows that if you put in the work, any thing can happen.”
Bowen’s streak of home runs began on April 15 against Pineville. He then hit a home run against South Laurel in consecutive games and followed with homers against Barbourville, Harlan, and Corbin.
He leads Williamsburg with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 24 hits, 25 runs scored, and a .490 batting average.
Bowen and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to be back in action at home today at 6 p.m. against Corbin.
