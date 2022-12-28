WILLIAMSBURG — Another day, another high-scoring output by Anthony Hibbard’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.
Williamsburg hit the 80-point scoring mark for the seventh time this season during its 80-52 victory over Tennessee’s First Baptist Academy on Wednesday.
The win advances Williamsburg to second round action of the Bill Perkins Classic. The Yellow Jackets will play the winner of Lee County and Newport Central Catholic.
“We really like what we are seeing from our guys,” Hibbard said. “We still have ways to go, but the effort and focus is there. We are fortunate to pick up another road win today.
“Our young group has gained some valuable experience during the first portion of the season,” he added. “Hopefully, we can continue to apply what we learn.”
The Yellow Jackets (7-3) jumped out to a 28-4 first quarter lead and never looked back. They connected with four 3-pointers during the game’s first eight minutes as Jerrod Roark, Connor Lay, and Andrew Smith each scored six points apiece while Ryder Akins added five points.
Williamsburg held a 41-17 advantage at halftime before sealing the win in the second half.
Hibbard received another balanced scoring effort from his players with five of them reaching double figures.
Jerrod Roark’s 17 points led the way while Henry Bowling finished with 15 points. Lay scored all 12 of his points beyond the 3-point line while finishing with four 3-pointers. Smith finished with 11 points, Akins had 10 points while Cooper Prewitt scored eight points.
