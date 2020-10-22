Williamsburg football head coach/athletic director Jerry Herron confirmed today that his team's game scheduled for Friday against Hazard has been cancelled due to Hazard now being able to play against district opponent Phelps on Friday.
featured popular
Williamsburg's scheduled football game against Hazard has been canceled
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Monnie Helton of Wilton passed away on Monday October 19, 2020 at the age of 97. She was born on February 4, 1923 in Wilton to David Kay and Mary Elizabeth Patterson. She was the fifth of six children in the family. She attended and graduated from Knox Central High School in 1941. She marrie…
Most Popular
Articles
- Corbin man charged with sodomy, incest, sexual abuse enters Alford plea
- Williamsburg woman dies after hit by train
- Public assistance asked in locating murder suspect
- THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: Miss Nona
- UPDATED: Williamsburg vs. Lynn Camp football game canceled; Williamsburg will host Hazard
- PROFILE: Moore wants to bring Washington DC experience to city commission
- London responds to Corbin's annexation lawsuit
- Three indicted on murder charges
- Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approves license for Corbin horse racing facility
- Laurel County PVA and Clerk's Offices closed due to COVID-19 exposure
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.