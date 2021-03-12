LEXINGTON — Williamsburg senior Mikkah Siler will be bringing some hardware home after being named as the 2021 Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches' 13th Region Player of the Year, as voted on by member coaches throughout the region.
Player of the Year recipients are recognized as Mr. and Miss Basketball finalists by the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation. The finalists are voted upon by Media and Coaches across Kentucky, with the winners announced on April 18, 2021.
Siler led the Lady Yellow Jackets to 10 wins during regular season play along with a 26.5 scoring average and a 11.4 rebounding average.
“I am so excited for her and just so proud of the young lady she is,” Williamsburg coach Randy Crider said. “I mean, she is getting the award for her accomplishments on the basketball court but I don’t think there is a better person out there.
“She is so relentless in everything she does, it really doesn’t surprise me with the announcement today,” he added. “She is a great representation of what we want a student athlete to look like at Williamsburg.”
Siler and Williamsburg will be back in action Saturday at 5 p.m. against Whitley County during semifinal play of the 50th District Tournament. The tournament will be held at Williamsburg High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.