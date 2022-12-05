Coach Anthony Hibbard’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets continue to be an offensive machine early in the season after pouring in their second straight 90-plus effort on the hardwood.
Six players scored in double figures, including Jerrod Roark’s team-best 16-point scoring effort, as Williamsburg recorded an easy, 98-40, win over Red Bird on Monday.
The win improved the No. 10 ranked Yellow Jackets to 2-0 on the season. They will be back in action Tuesday at home against Middlesboro before hosting Bell County Saturday during the Wayne Bargo Classic.
“Tonight was another good night for us as we put (six) guys in double figures again,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “Last week was really tough for us as we had eight or nine guys out battling sickness, so we are really proud of how our team is responding right now. We have ways to go and some tough games coming up, but we are excited about the journey.”
Williamsburg wasted little time putting the game away by scoring 37 points during the first quarter.
The Yellow Jackets built in their 37-5 lead in the second quarter and managed to take a commanding 55-21 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Williamsburg secured the win by outscoring the Cardinals, 43-19, during the final two quarters of play.
The Yellow Jackets finished with 37 made field goals in the win, including seven 3-pointers.
Joining Roark in double figures were Ryder Akins (14), Dennis Patrick (12), Andrew Smith (12), Henry Bowling (11), and Justin Bray (10).
Red Bird’s Felix Onosumba led all scorers with 36 points. He hit 12-of-16 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
