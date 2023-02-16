MARYVILLE, TENN — Maddy Hopkins and Allie Wilson both turned in double-double efforts during Thursday’s 54-49 road win over Mount Pisgah Christian Academy (MPCA).
Hopkins turned in a 17-point, 10-rebound, and two-blocked shot effort while Wilson scored 14 points while finishing with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists, and two steals.
The five-point victory snapped a four-game losing skid, as the Lady Yellow Jackets improved to 11-18.
“We had a good team win tonight,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “I’m proud of our girls for finishing a physical game. Even through adversity, our girls don’t give up and continue to show improvements on both sides of the floor.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets built an 11-9 lead in the first quarter while extending it to 28-19 at halftime as Wilson scored eight points while Hopkins knocked down a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
MPCA rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Williamsburg, 21-12, to make the score 40-all entering the fourth quarter.
Abby Moses caught the hot hand during the final eight minutes, scoring seven of her 11 points while Hopkins added six points, allowing the Lady Yellow Jackets to pull away for a five-point victory.
Zoie Brown also scored in double figures, finishing with 11 points while hitting three 3-pointers.
Williamsburg will be back in action Monday against Corbin during semifinal action of the 50th District Tournament. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
The Lady Yellow Jackets lost both of their games to the Lady Redhounds this season, 65-26, and 62-35.
