Behind a heavy dose of the run game and stout defense, Williamsburg won its first district game of the season.
The Yellow Jackets took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown, but the two-point conversion was no good.
A miscommunication on the ensuing kickoff resulted in Williamsburg getting the ball deep in Harlan territory.
The Jackets went on to score and got the two-point conversion to make the score 14-0.
Harlan then responded with a score of their own to make it 14-8.
The teams traded possessions until Williamsburg was able to score and make it 20-8 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Harlan was able to cut the lead 20-16, but Williamsburg went on to score in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to the final score of 26-16.
Turnovers and penalties were the deciding factor in the game.
Williamsburg will take on the Pineville Mountain Lions for the battle of first place in the district next week. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Pineville on Friday.
