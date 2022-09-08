Williamsburg took on Barbourville at home this past Monday night, sweeping the Lady Cats 3-0 and doing it with ease.
Williamsburg took no time when getting on the court, getting an early lead over Barbourville, and the Wildcats couldn’t hold up, losing the first set 25-12.
In the second set, Williamsburg took care of business, and did not let up, bringing the score to 2-0, winning the second set 25-13.
In the third set, Barbourville lost all momentum, scoring only nine points, and Williamsburg took the 3-0 match win. Williamsburg won the third and final set 25-9.
Williamsburg will take on Whitley County this Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.