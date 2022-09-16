WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg hosted McCreary Central on Tuesday and fell 3-2 to the Lady Raiders.
It was a good start for the Lady Jackets as they would win the first set, 25-17.
They were red hot in the second set, going on to win it 25-23.
The third set was a completely different scene, as McCreary would win it by a score of 25-18 to claim the set.
The Lady Raiders would also go on to win the final two sets to claim the match, winning the fourth set in a nail biter, 25-23, and the fifth set, 15-8.
With the loss, the Lady Jackets' record is 7-8 on the season. They travel to Richmond to play in the All ‘A’ State tournament next.
