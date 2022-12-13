STEARNS — Williamsburg suffered its first loss of the season after traveling to a hostile environment while falling to McCreary Central, 87-71.
The Yellow Jackets (4-1) never got on track against a Raiders squad that was firing on all cylinders Tuesday.
Anthony Hibbard’s squad fell behind 16-15 at the end of the first quarter before seeing McCreary Central take a 38-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.
McCreary Central’s lead grew to 67-49 in the third quarter before Williamsburg outscored the Raiders, 22-20, in the fourth quarter.
“We have to give a lot of credit to McCreary tonight,” Hibbard said. “They have a really good club, and I think they are going to be a tough out in the 12th Region. We learned a lot about ourselves tonight. I’m glad we got the experience of playing out of region in a hostile environment. I think that will help us down the road.”
The Yellow Jackets had four players score in double figures with Jerrod Roark leading the way with 18 points. Henry Bowling hit three 3-pointers, and scored 15 points while Ryder Adkins, and Andrew Smith each scored 12 points apiece.
Williamsburg will be back in action Friday at home at 6 p.m. against Corbin.
