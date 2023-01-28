WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg coach Emily Downey saw her Lady Yellow Jackets snap a seven-game losing skid during Saturday’s 61-49 victory over Burgin.
The “much-needed” win was just what the doctor ordered for Williamsburg, who improved to 8-11 during the process.
“Today was a much-needed win for our girls,” Downey said. “I’m proud of their effort and for being able to overcome adversity. We are looking forward to continue to improve and take steps in the right direction.”
Williamsburg made no doubt who the superior team would be by jumping out to a 23-11 lead in the first quarter behind Maddy Hopkins’ seven points, and Abby Moses' six points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets led 34-22 at halftime as Allie Wilson scored six points during the second quarter.
Despite Hopkins’ seven-point effort in the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs continued to chip away at their deficit, trailing 45-36, entering the fourth quarter.
Wilson took over during the final eight minutes, scoring 10 points while hitting 8-of-10 free throws attempts down the stretch.
Wilson led all scorers with 23 points while Hopkins added 21 points, and Moses finished with eight points.
Williamsburg will host South Laurel Tuesday at 6 p.m.
