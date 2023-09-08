CORBIN — Dirk Berta’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket volleyball team is looking to 3-peat Saturday as they defend their crown in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
Williamsburg enters with a 7-7 overall record along with a 3-1 mark against 13th Region All ‘A’ teams.
Their lone loss to a 13th Region All ‘A’ team was a home loss to Jackson County back in August 19. The Lady Generals pulled off a slim 2-1 win while Williamsburg won an earlier match between the two teams on the road with a 3-2 decision.
“We are excited for the chance to play for another 13th Region All ‘A’ championship,” Berta said. “I feel as though this team is a championship-caliber team. We look forward to the challenge tomorrow and I have full confidence that our team won’t flinch in the face of adversity. Go Jackets.”
The tournament will be held at Lynn Camp beginning Saturday with Pineville and Middlesboro playing at 10 a.m. Lynn Camp versus Red Bird follows at 11 a.m. while Oneida Baptist and Williamsburg will face-off at 12 p.m. Barbourville will play the winner of Jackson County, and Harlan at 1 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. with the finals slated for a 4 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.