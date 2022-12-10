WILLIAMSBURG— The high-octane run and gun show of the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets continued Saturday during their 93-89 impressive win over Bell County.
Williamsburg (4-0) remains unbeaten with the win and has now at least scored 93 points in all four games this season.
Anthony Hibbard’s squad hit 14 3-pointers during the win as Jerrod Roark keeps lighting up the scoreboard with a 26-point scoring output.
Roark wasn’t the only Williamsburg player that was lighting up the nets. Andrew Smith hit five 3-pointers, and finished with 19 points while Ryder Akins added 18 points, and Conner Lay hit four 3-pointers, and finished with 15 points.
We are really proud of our guys tonight,” Hibbard said. “Bell has some really good players and are extremely well-coached. Our guys fell behind early, but they showed a lot of poise in the end. We got better tonight. Our guys genuinely care about each other and it shows on and off the court. I really like how we are progressing collectively. We got another tough test on Tuesday when we travel to McCreary.”
Bell County hung tough throughout with Dawson Woolum scoring a game-high 29 points while finishing with three 3-pointers. Cameron Hall added 22 points with three 3-pointers while Blake Burnett hit two 3-pointers while finishing with 18 points.
Both teams scored 25 points in the first quarter with Williamsburg hitting seven 3-pointers while Smith scored 11 points. Bell County hit five 3-pointers in the quarter as Burnett hit two and scored 10 points. Woolum knocked down two 3-pointers, and added six points while Hall hit one 3-pointer, and finished with five points.
The Bobcats took a 49-43 lead into halftime after outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 24-18, in the second quarter.
Woolum scored nine points while Hall had eight points, and Cayden Huff added four points. Lay hit two 3-pointers and scored six points while Smith added a 3-pointer to keep Williamsburg close.
The Yellow Jackets outscored Bell County, 24-16, in the second half to claim a 67-65 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Roark and nine points in the third quarter while Conner, and Lay each hit a 3-pointer, and scored five points apiece.
The Yellow Jackets did just enough to pull out the win by outscoring Bell County, 23-16, during the final quarter of play.
Akins scored nine points during the period while Bowling, and Roark, and Bowling added eight points apiece.
Williamsburg will be back in action Tuesday on the road against McCreary Central at 7:30 p.m. while Bell County will travel to play Harlan County in a boy/girl double header.
