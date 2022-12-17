HARLAN — Williamsburg’s trio Allie Wilson, Zoie Brown, and Maddy Hopkins were too hard for Oneida Baptist to handle during Saturday’s first round action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
The trio combined to score 53 points during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ 58-10 rout of the Lady Mountaineers.
Both Wilson and Brown scored 18 points apiece while Hopkins added 17 points. Lorelei Coleman added three points while Ellie Breeding added two points.
“With some players recovering from sickness, this was a good game for us and a great team win to help us prepare for Monday,” Williamsburg coach Emily Downey said. “I’m proud of the effort the girls have continued to show and am excited to continue to watch them improve throughout the season.”
Bailey Bayes led Oneida Baptist with three points while Jasmine Khajohnsupawatchara, Yeabsira Asrat, and Hayley Davidson scored two points apiece.
Eleven points by Hopkins allowed Williamsburg to take a 15-0 lead heading into the second quarter. Hopkins added six more points while Wilson scored four points to give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 29-6 lead at halftime.
Brown scored 13 points while Wilson added six points in the third quarter, allowing Williamsburg to take comfortable 50-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will be back in action Monday at home against Barbourville. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
