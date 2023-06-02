LEXINGTON — Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin became a state champion in the Long Jump event during Thursday's Class A Boys' State Track and Field Meet.

Goodin's impressive Long Jump distance of 21-4 secured his state champion title, and he also earned a state runner-up finish in the High Jump. The Yellow Jackets had a total of five top-eight finishes, with Joseph West and Zach Bowen placing sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Discus, and Alex Gamble finishing fourth in Shot Put.

Overall, Williamsburg earned 28 points and placed ninth in the event.

Class A Boys’ State Track Meet

Team Results

1. Walton-Verona 64

2. Louisville Collegiate 56

3. Bishop Brossart 53.50

4. St. Henry District 48

5. University Heights 47

6. Green County 41

7. Beechwood 40

8. Fort Campbell 37

9. Murray 28

9. Williamsburg 28

11. Holy Cross (Louisville) 25

12. Bethlehem 22

13. Raceland 21

14. Mayfield 16

14. Pikeville 16

16. Danville Christian 12

16. Shelby Valley 12

18. Leslie County 10

19. Fort Knox 9

20. Hancock County 8

20. Kentucky Country Day 8

20. Somerset 8

23. Campbellsville 7

23. Newport Central Catholic 7

23. Nicholas County 7

26. East Ridge 6

26. Cumberland County 6

28. Monroe County 5.50

29. Paris 5

29. Todd County Central 5

29. Owen County 5

29. West Carter 5

33. Calvary Christian 4

33. Lexington Christian 4

33. Ballard Memorial 4

36. Harlan 3

36. Highlands Latin 3

36. Trimble County 3

36. Villa Madonna 3

40. Williamstown 2

40. Fulton County 2

40. Breathitt County 2

43. Livingston Central 1

43. Carroll County 1

43. Fulton City 1

43. Sayre 1

Class A Boys’ State Track Meet

Team Results

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

11.96 Ben Hale 21st

400 METER DASH

54.68 Ben Hale 22nd

55.15 Chase Meddles 23rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:49.04 Relay Team 20th

4X800 METER RELAY

9:24.63 Relay Team 20th

HIGH JUMP

6-4 Nate Goodin 2nd

LONG JUMP

21-4 Nate Goodin 1st

POLE VAULT

9-6 Ethan Moses 12th

9-6 Zyler Housekeeper 12th

DISCUS

129-11 Joseph West 6th

128-10 Zach Bowen 7th

SHOT PUT

44-9 Alex Gamble 4th

