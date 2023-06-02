LEXINGTON — Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin became a state champion in the Long Jump event during Thursday's Class A Boys' State Track and Field Meet.
Goodin's impressive Long Jump distance of 21-4 secured his state champion title, and he also earned a state runner-up finish in the High Jump. The Yellow Jackets had a total of five top-eight finishes, with Joseph West and Zach Bowen placing sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Discus, and Alex Gamble finishing fourth in Shot Put.
Overall, Williamsburg earned 28 points and placed ninth in the event.
Class A Boys’ State Track Meet
Team Results
1. Walton-Verona 64
2. Louisville Collegiate 56
3. Bishop Brossart 53.50
4. St. Henry District 48
5. University Heights 47
6. Green County 41
7. Beechwood 40
8. Fort Campbell 37
9. Murray 28
9. Williamsburg 28
11. Holy Cross (Louisville) 25
12. Bethlehem 22
13. Raceland 21
14. Mayfield 16
14. Pikeville 16
16. Danville Christian 12
16. Shelby Valley 12
18. Leslie County 10
19. Fort Knox 9
20. Hancock County 8
20. Kentucky Country Day 8
20. Somerset 8
23. Campbellsville 7
23. Newport Central Catholic 7
23. Nicholas County 7
26. East Ridge 6
26. Cumberland County 6
28. Monroe County 5.50
29. Paris 5
29. Todd County Central 5
29. Owen County 5
29. West Carter 5
33. Calvary Christian 4
33. Lexington Christian 4
33. Ballard Memorial 4
36. Harlan 3
36. Highlands Latin 3
36. Trimble County 3
36. Villa Madonna 3
40. Williamstown 2
40. Fulton County 2
40. Breathitt County 2
43. Livingston Central 1
43. Carroll County 1
43. Fulton City 1
43. Sayre 1
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
11.96 Ben Hale 21st
400 METER DASH
54.68 Ben Hale 22nd
55.15 Chase Meddles 23rd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:49.04 Relay Team 20th
4X800 METER RELAY
9:24.63 Relay Team 20th
HIGH JUMP
6-4 Nate Goodin 2nd
LONG JUMP
21-4 Nate Goodin 1st
POLE VAULT
9-6 Ethan Moses 12th
9-6 Zyler Housekeeper 12th
DISCUS
129-11 Joseph West 6th
128-10 Zach Bowen 7th
SHOT PUT
44-9 Alex Gamble 4th
