The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets put together a late-game rally on Monday night to take a 14-11 win over McCreary Central on the road.
It was another night that the bats were hot for the Yellow Jackets. They scored 16 runs in their season opening win over Pineville, and 11 runs in a loss to Bell County last week. Their 14 runs on Monday gives them an average of over 13 runs per game, the highest in the 13th Region.
On Monday, it was the combination of the nine hits from Williamsburg and six errors from the Raiders that led to a high-scoring night for the Yellow Jackets.
Sydney Bowen led Williamsburg with a triple and a single, followed by Henry Bowling with a double and a single. Austin Rice added two singles, while Bradyn Hopkins, John Davis, and Jackson Osborne each singled once.
Bowen, Hopkins, and Bowling each drove in two runs in the win, while Rice had one run batted in.
Picking up the win on the mound for Williamsburg was Landon Walker. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, scattering seven hits and striking out four. Hopkins pitched two and one-third innings, allowing five hits and giving up four earned runs.
Williamsburg looked to be in control of the game early, taking a 3-0 lead after the top of the second inning. McCreary Central cut the lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the third, before exploding for six runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 7-3.
After adding another run in the top of the fourth, the Yellow Jackets scored three more in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 7-7. Not to be outdone, the Raiders added four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking an 11-7 lead after five.
The next two innings were all Yellow Jackets. Williamsburg opened the sixth inning with singles from Osborne and Rice and a double from Bowling, scoring two runs and cutting the lead to 11-9. Singles from Bowen and Hopkins scored three more, giving Williamsburg a 12-11 lead heading into the seventh inning.
Bowling and Rice both scored runs in the top of the seventh to extend the Yellow Jackets’ lead and give them the 14-11 win.
With the win, Williamsburg is now 2-1 on the season. They will travel to take on Bell County on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.