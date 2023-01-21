MANCHESTER — Williamsburg snapped a three-game losing skid by going on the road and defeating Red Bird with ease, 78-23.
The Yellow Jackets (9-8) wasted little time putting the Cardinals (1-13) away, jumping out to a 29-1 lead while never looking back.
Anthony Hibbard’s squad scored early, and often, leading 48-7 at halftime, and 67-14 at the end of the third quarter.
Jerrod Roark led the way with 14 points while Henry Bowling added 11 points, and Conner Saylor scored 10 points for Williamsburg. Andrew Smith followed with nine points while Ryder Akins added eight points.
Ashton Lewis led Red Bird with eight points while Daughson Whitehead scored six points.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Tuesday on the road against Corbin at 6 p.m. while the Cardinals will travel to play North Laurel on Monday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.