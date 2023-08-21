CORBIN — Williamsburg faced off against one of the top volleyball teams in the Tri-County on Monday, putting up a strong fight before ultimately falling to Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) in a 3-0 loss.
The Lady Yellow Jackets, with a record of 4-3, entered the match with confidence after a solid performance in the Williamsburg All ‘A’ Invitational over the weekend.
All three sets were closely contested, showcasing the competitive nature of the match.
CHAT claimed the first set with a score of 25-22, followed by a 25-18 victory in the second set. They sealed the win with a 25-22 triumph in the third set.
“Tonight was an extremely competitive match,” Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta said. “Proud of the way our girls played and fought the entire match. The team is getting better every time we play. We are looking forward to another opportunity tomorrow night against Knox Central, a 13th Region opponent.”
Thursday’s Game
Williamsburg picked up its first win of the season after sliding past Jackson County in five sets, 3-2.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (1-1) dug themselves an early hole, falling behind, 2-1, before rallying to win the final two sets.
Dirk Berta’s squad won the first set, 25-22, before the Lady Generals (1-1) won the second set, 26-24, and the third set, 25-20.
Williamsburg rallied to get a 25-18 win in the fourth set while picking up a 15-7 win in the fifth set.
“Great match between us and Jackson County,” Berta said. “I love the way our team pulled together and played better in the latter sets. This is a great confidence boost heading into the weekend and the Williamsburg All ‘A’ Invitational.”
