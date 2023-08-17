WILLIAMSBURG — After a successful nine-year tenure as head coach of the Williamsburg Yellow Jacket baseball program, Bryan Hopkins has announced that he will no longer be leading the team.
Hopkins confirmed Thursday evening that the school has decided to pursue "a different direction" for the coaching position.
Taking over as head coach in 2015, Hopkins led the Yellow Jackets to an impressive 91 wins during his tenure, all while competing in the highly competitive 50th District of the 13th Region.
Additionally, he guided the team to three 13th Region All 'A' Classic Tournament championships, showcasing his ability to bring out the best in his players.
