It’s been a tiresome few days for Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.
As soon as they captured the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship Saturday evening, they hurried back to their homes to pack for their trip the following day to Florida.
After a few hours of rest, they were back on the diamond Monday, playing two games.
The first game they dropped a 7-6 decision to Fairdale, and the second game saw the Yellow Jackets (7-4) put up a fight before dropping a 13-9 decision to Bracken County.
“Tough competition down here,” Hopkins said. “We’ve played some good baseball against some very good teams. Proud of our kids and the adversity they fought through today. We came down here to get better and I think we have. Even though we’ve dropped a couple close game.
“I feel we are on the right track,” he added. “We were just told we were the best hitting team that a team has played, so that’s a positive. I love my team, and I am extremely proud of them.”
Williamsburg held a 5-4 advantage in the fifth inning before Fairdale rallied to get the win.
The Yellow Jackets trailed Bracken County, 9-5, before rallying to score three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut their deficit to 9-8.
Bracken County put the game away with a three-run fifth inning.
