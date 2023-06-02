LEXINGTON — Williamsburg's girls' track and field team placed eighth in the KHSAA Class A Track and Field State Meet, earning 28.50 points and securing eight top-eight finishes.
Alana Mah placed third in the High Jump, fifth in the Triple Jump, and eighth in the Long Jump. Madison Peace finished fourth in the 400 Meter Dash, fifth in the 200 Meter Dash, and seventh in the 100 Meter Dash.
The 4x200 Meter Relay Team finished fifth overall, and Lylah Mattingly placed sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles.
Abby Mabe from Lynn Camp earned a ninth place finish in the 1600 Meter Run.
Class A Girls’ State Track Meet
Team Results
1. Beechwood 100
2. Bishop Brossart 68
3. Lexington Christian 52
4. Walden 46
5. Louisville Collegiate 40
6. Murray 39.50
7. Leslie County 37
8. Williamsburg 28.50
9. St. Henry District 28
9. Frankfort 28
11. Monroe County 24
12. Paris 22
13. Russellville 20
13. Green County 20
15. Trimble County 16
16. Pikeville 13
16. Lee County 13
18. Newport 12.50
19. Brown 12
20. Somerset 10
20. Raceland 10
20. Kentucky Country Day 10
23. Bethlehem 9
24. St. Mary 7
25. Newport Central Catholic 5
25. Fort Campbell 5
27. Mayfield 4
27. Sayre 4
29. Holy Cross (Covington) 3
29. Walton-Verona 3
31. Edmonson County 2.50
32. Betsy Layne 2
32. Owensboro Catholic 2
34. Menifee County 1
34. Williamstown 1
34. Owen County 1
34. Danville 1
34. Ballard Memorial 1
34. Highlands Latin 1
Individual Results
Lynn Camp
1600 METER RUN
5:39.87 Abby Mabe 9th
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.03 Madison Peace 7th
200 METER DASH
26.61 Madison Peace 5th
400 METER DASH
1:01.59 Madison Peace 4th
100 METER HURDLES
17.04 Lylah Mattingly 10th
300 METER HURDLES
49.67 Lylah Mattingly 6th
4X100 METER RELAY
54.51 Relay Team 17th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:49.67 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
4:43.76 Relay Team 19th
4X800 METER RELAY
11:15.22 Relay Team 14th
HIGH JUMP
4-10 Alana Mah 3rd
LONG JUMP
15-9.5 Alana Mah 8th
TRIPLE JUMP
33-1.5 Alana Mah 5th
DISCUS
81-6 Abigail Stephens 22nd
