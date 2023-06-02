LEXINGTON — Williamsburg's girls' track and field team placed eighth in the KHSAA Class A Track and Field State Meet, earning 28.50 points and securing eight top-eight finishes.

Alana Mah placed third in the High Jump, fifth in the Triple Jump, and eighth in the Long Jump. Madison Peace finished fourth in the 400 Meter Dash, fifth in the 200 Meter Dash, and seventh in the 100 Meter Dash.

The 4x200 Meter Relay Team finished fifth overall, and Lylah Mattingly placed sixth in the 300 Meter Hurdles.

Abby Mabe from Lynn Camp earned a ninth place finish in the 1600 Meter Run.

Class A Girls’ State Track Meet

Team Results

1. Beechwood 100

2. Bishop Brossart 68

3. Lexington Christian 52

4. Walden 46

5. Louisville Collegiate 40

6. Murray 39.50

7. Leslie County 37

8. Williamsburg 28.50

9. St. Henry District 28

9. Frankfort 28

11. Monroe County 24

12. Paris 22

13. Russellville 20

13. Green County 20

15. Trimble County 16

16. Pikeville 13

16. Lee County 13

18. Newport 12.50

19. Brown 12

20. Somerset 10

20. Raceland 10

20. Kentucky Country Day 10

23. Bethlehem 9

24. St. Mary 7

25. Newport Central Catholic 5

25. Fort Campbell 5

27. Mayfield 4

27. Sayre 4

29. Holy Cross (Covington) 3

29. Walton-Verona 3

31. Edmonson County 2.50

32. Betsy Layne 2

32. Owensboro Catholic 2

34. Menifee County 1

34. Williamstown 1

34. Owen County 1

34. Danville 1

34. Ballard Memorial 1

34. Highlands Latin 1

Individual Results

Lynn Camp

1600 METER RUN

5:39.87 Abby Mabe 9th

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.03 Madison Peace 7th

200 METER DASH

26.61 Madison Peace 5th

400 METER DASH

1:01.59 Madison Peace 4th

100 METER HURDLES

17.04 Lylah Mattingly 10th

300 METER HURDLES

49.67 Lylah Mattingly 6th

4X100 METER RELAY

54.51 Relay Team 17th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:49.67 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

4:43.76 Relay Team 19th

4X800 METER RELAY

11:15.22 Relay Team 14th

HIGH JUMP

4-10 Alana Mah 3rd

LONG JUMP

15-9.5 Alana Mah 8th

TRIPLE JUMP

33-1.5 Alana Mah 5th

DISCUS

81-6 Abigail Stephens 22nd

