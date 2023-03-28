WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets avenged an earlier loss to Middlesboro thanks to Isaiah Sizemore’s game-winning, run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh to give his team a 4-3 win while advancing Williamsburg in the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Baseball Tournament.
Sizemore drove a 3-1 offering with two outs to the outfield that scored John Davis to give Williamsburg (5-2) the win.
“Super proud of our team tonight,” Hopkins said. “They fought hard and never showed any quit. Tonight’s team is the team I know exists. Damron threw great for us going five innings, and Bowen came in and closed it up.
“I thought we still struggled at the plate a little but came up big in key moments — specially Sizemore’s walk-off shot to left to end the game,” he added. “All in all it was a huge team effort. Everyone doing their job until the game is over. Good win for us.”
Hopkins’ squad trailed 2-0 after three innings of play before answering with a three-run fourth inning to take a 3-2 advantage.
Middlesboro (3-2) tied the game at three apiece in the top of the fifth inning before Sizemore’s game-winning hit.
Drew Damron started the game for Williamsburg, and pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, and two earned runs while striking out two batters.
Sydney Bowen received the win after tossing the final two innings. He didn’t allow a hit or a run, and struck out four batters.
Sizemore finished with a hit, an RBI, and a run scored. Casey Kysar, Bowen, and Davis each finished with a run scored and a hit apiece
Comer Winterberger led Middlesboro with two hits, and two runs scored. Kameron Wilson also had two hits while Brady Caroll and Ethan Johnson each drove in a run while finishing with a hit apiece. Lane Bayless finished with a hit.
