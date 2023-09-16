WILLIAMSBURG — It was an experience the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jacket team will never forget.
They didn’t bring home the All ‘A’ Classic State Volleyball Tournament championship but they did manage to have a great experience during their stay.
Dirk Berta’s squad posted an 0-4 mark, but the losses don’t tell the entire story.
Berta said the experience was great for his team, and his Lady Yellow Jackets (11-12) never backed down.
“We had a great experience up here at the All ‘A‘ State Tournament,” he said. “Proud of the way our girls played with great effort. All teams are great when you get to the State Tournament, including Williamsburg. Thank you to all of our fans that traveled with us. Jacket Pride travels well. It’s always a great day to be a Jacket.”
Williamsburg started the tournament with a match against Raceland, and dropped a 25-20, 25-13 decision before falling to St. Henry 25-3, 25-10.
The Lady Yellow Jackets suffered their third loss of the tournament with a 25-18, 25-17 setback to Bishop Brossart before falling to Mayfield 25-13, 25-12.
Williamsburg doesn’t take a break from action. The Lady Yellow Jackets will be playing again Monday on the road against Jellico, Tenn.
