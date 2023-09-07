WILLIAMSBURG — South Laurel snapped a four-game losing skid on Thursday by handing 50th District foe Williamsburg a 3-1 loss.
Both teams entered the match winless in district play before the Lady Cardinals managed to pick up a 25-21, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22 victory.
South Laurel is now 6-11 overall, and 1-2 in district play while the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to 7-7, and 0-3.
“Williamsburg is a really strong serving team, forcing us into some difficult spots with our serve receive, but we were able to fight through and push for points when they were needed,” South Laurel coach Shelley Nunley said. “There were a couple of things that I think looked nice on our side, but I am mostly proud of the work put in by our middles.
“As freshmen, they're still new to the game, and it's exciting to watch the ways they both learn and adapt at every moment,” she added. “Looking ahead, we've got a really challenging weekend ahead of us, so we're glad to go into it off of a win.”
Even though is team didn’t pull off the win, Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I love the way our girls play with full effort tonight,” he said. “I love this team and I love the strides we are making. We are looking forward to the challenge of the 13th Region All ‘A‘ Tournament on Saturday. Go Jackets.”
