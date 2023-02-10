PINEVILLE — Brad Levy’s Pineville Mountain Lions recorded their first win over Williamsburg in almost six years, snapping a 10-game losing skid to the Yellow Jackets in the process with a 72-67 victory on Thursday.
Led by the sophomore duo of Sawyer Thompson and Ashton Moser, the Mountain Lions (16-8) raced out to a 36-25 lead in the first half and never looked back.
Thompson scored 22 points in the win while Moser added 18 points. Sam Caldwell added 15 points while Evan Biliter finished with 10 points.
“Our kids did a fantastic job defensively in the first half,” Levy said. “We executed pretty well on the offensive end as well. We had really good scoring balance. Williamsburg is a good ball club and they made a couple big runs at us. We were fortunate to come out with the win. Our guys made enough players down the stretch to finish it off.”
Jerrod Roark led Williamsburg (12-13) with 19 points. Eleven of those came in the fourth quarter. Henry Bowling and Andrew Smith each scored 11 points apiece.
“We have to be more focused and consistent at the start of the game,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “We have had some really good, aggressive practices as of late. However, our passiveness at the beginning of games have cost us dearly. Aggressiveness is the key for us to really turn the corner.”
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Saturday at home against Adair County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Mountain Lions will play on the road Monday against Red Bird with a 6 p.m. tip-off slated.
