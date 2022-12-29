WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg hung tough with Newport in Thursday’s semifinal matchup of the Bill Perkins Classic, but fell short in the end, dropping a 98-82 decision.
Led by Jerrod Roark’s 38-point, 12-rebound effort, the Yellow Jackets, fell to 7-4, despite scoring at least 80 points for the eighth time this season.
Henry Bowling added 13 points in the loss while Cooper Prewitt finished with 11 points. Andrew Smith added seven points, and seven rebounds.
“It was a good experience for our guys, tonight,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “We have to give credit to Newport Central Catholic. They are a well-coached team and very talented. They pushed us hard tonight. Our guys didn’t quit and kept battling all night. These games will only help us later on. We have to regroup and get ready for another battle tomorrow.”
Williamsburg trailed, 50-33, at the end of the first half before cutting its deficit to 72-57, entering the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets attempted to rally in the final eight minutes but were outscored, 26-25.
