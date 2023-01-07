BARBOURVILLE — Williamsburg entered Saturday’s contest against Jackson County averaging a state-best 82.8 points per game but left scoring a season-low 48 points during first round action of Saturday’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets (8-6) hung tough throughout their matchup with the Generals (11-5) but in the end, Jackson County turned in a solid defensive effort while hitting some clutch free throws to pull off a 52-48 win.
The win advances the Generals to Monday’s semifinal action of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament.
“We lost in every facet of today’s game,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “We struggled to find any true rhythm. We led the state in scoring until today. That was the one thing that’s been constant until today. We definitely had some offensive woes. We give credit to Jackson.
“Overall, we have to learn to play the game inside the game,” he added. “We have to compete on loose balls. We have to compete on rebounds. We can’t assume or be afraid of the moment. It will take time, but I really believe in our guys.”
Williamsburg fell behind 15-9 in the first quarter but managed to cut its deficit to 22-21 at halftime.
Both teams continued to struggle from the floor in the third quarter with the Generals able to take a slim 34-33 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Jackson County pulled away in the fourth quarter as Jude Lakes scored six points while Tydus Summer and Keagan Ward each scored four points apiece.
The Generals hit all 10 free throw attempts down the stretch to pull out the win.
Williamsburg turned out to be its own worst enemy, misfiring on 12-of-20 free throws attempts in the loss.
Lakes led Jackson County with 14 points while Summers tossed in 13 points. Ward finished with nine points while Carter Cunagin scored eight points.
Jerrod Roark led the Yellow Jackets with a game-high 19 points. Ryder Akins followed with 10 points while Henry Bowling turned in a 10-point scoring output.
