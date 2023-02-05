BOONEVILLE — Don’t look now but the Bell County Bobcats are beginning to heat up.
Brad Sizemore’s squad did just enough to outlast Williamsburg and defeat the Yellow Jackets, 87-80, during Saturday’s Bobby Bowling Classic.
It marked Bell County’s season-best third straight win while Williamsburg saw its two-game win streak get snapped.
“It took us a half to really turn the corner,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “We came out flat and had to play catch up all night. Our effort was tremendous the second half. However, we have to be more focused and consistent from the start.”
Sizemore’s squad received a balanced effort in the win with five players scoring in double figures.
Dawson Woolum turned in 19 points while Ethan Buell scored 16 points. Blake Burnett (15 points), Cameron Hall (14 points), and Cayden Huff (13 points) also scored in double figures while Jacob Jones added eight points.
Williamsburg fell behind 49-30 by the time halftime rolled around after being outscored, 31-18, in the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets began to chip away at their deficit in the second half, outscoring the Bobcats, 50-38, but the damage had already been done.
Henry Bowling led Williamsburg with 23 points while Jerrod Roark scored 22 points. Ryder Akins added 15 points while Andrew Smith finished with 12 points.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action Tuesday at home against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. The Bobcats are scheduled to host Clay County Monday at 7:30 p.m.
