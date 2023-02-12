WILLIAMSBURG — Anthony Hibbard’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have hit a bump in the road, and it’s happened to come with only one week remaining in the regular season.
The Yellow Jackets dropped their fourth loss in the past five games after falling, 75-58, to Adair County on Saturday.
Williamsburg (13-14) led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter but then trailed, 36-31, at halftime, and never recovered.
The Indians led 54-47 entering the fourth quarter before outscoring the Yellow Jackets, 21-11, to secure the win.
“We started off really well tonight,” Hibbard said. “We had a tremendous first quarter. We really moved the ball well and got quality shots.
“We were very lethargic in the second half with our defensive rotations and our passing,” he added. “I believe fatigue has played a factor for us the past week or so. We’ve played some grueling, physical games and I think the grind of the overall season is catching up to us. Hopefully, we can rest up a few days and finish the season strong.”
Jerrod Roark continued his impressive play, leading Williamsburg with 22 points while Andrew Smith added nine points, and Henry Bowling scored eight points.
The Yellow Jackets will attempt to get back on track Wednesday with a road matchup against Tennessee’s White Academy.
