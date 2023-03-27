WILLIAMSBURG — Thirteen errors played a big role in Williamsburg’s 9-1 loss to Knox Central on Monday.
Pitcher Allie Wilson scattered five hits and allowed only five earned runs while striking out 11 batters, but the Lady Yellow Jackets’ struggles at the plate also played a part in Williamsburg falling to 2-3.
The Lady Yellow Jackets managed only four hits in the loss as Wilson, Kyli Monhollen, Gracie Strunk, and Erika Glanton each finished with a hit apiece. Caitlyn Raines drove in Williamsburg’s lone run.
Hannah Melton led the Lady Panthers (2-3) with a hit, and two RBI while Savannah Thacker was brilliant on the mound, pitching a complete game while allowing only four hits, and no earned runs. She also struck out five batters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.