WILLIAMSBURG — She might only be an eighth grader, but Williamsburg’s Maddie Hopkins is playing like a seasoned veteran.
Hopkins scored a game-high 32 points while hitting 12-of-15 free throw attempts to lead her team to an impressive 69-44 win over Jellico, Tenn. during Thursday’s Bill Perkins Classic.
Hopkins was on a mission from the tip-off, scoring eight points in the first quarter, 17 points in the second quarter while dishing out seven more points in the second half.
Allie Wilson continued her impressive play by adding 16 points while going 8-of-12 from the free-throw line.
The game was never in doubt with Williamsburg taking a 22-11 lead in the first quarter while building a 45-23 cushion at halftime.
Zoie Brown added eight points for the Lady Yellow Jackets, who improved to 5-3 while extending their win streak to three games. Abby Moses finished with six points, Lorelei Coleman added five points while Presley Spicer added two points.
