HYDEN — Williamsburg’s run-and-gun tour continued Thursday at Leslie County during the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic.
The Yellow Jackets missed scoring at least 90 points for only the fourth time this season but they didn’t miss it by much.
Anthony Hibbard’s squad jumped out to a 20-14 lead in the first quarter, and never looked back during its 89-79 win over Buckhorn.
“We really like what we are seeing from our guys,” Hibbard said. “We still have ways to go, but the effort and focus is there. We are fortunate to pick up another road win today.
“Our young group has gained some valuable experience during the first portion of the season,” he added. “Hopefully, we can continue to apply what we learn.”
Williamsburg was well on its way to 90 points in the first half. The Yellow Jackets torched the nets for 48 points as Andrew Smith scored 14 of his game-high 26 points during the first half. Henry Bowling added 13 of his 17 points during the first two quarters of play.
Hibbard’s squad led 48-31 at halftime before wrapping up the 10-point victory in the second half.
Jerrod Roark finished with 21 points for the Yellow Jackets while Connor Lay added 10 points. Ryder Akins chipped in nine points.
