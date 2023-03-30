WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets spotted Pineville a 2-0 lead before scoring 13 unanswered runs to advance to Friday’s 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Baseball Tournament title game.
The Yellow Jackets (6-2) outhit the Mountain Lions, 12-1, and took advantage of two errors to pick up the 13-2 win.
Williamsburg will now face Barbourville in Friday’s title game. The Tigers defeated Jackson County, 8-6, in the other semifinal matchup Thursday.
“We got off to a slow start tonight but things picked up for us as the game went on,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I’m proud of my boys for staying the course. We get really anxious at times wanting to hit the ball hard and it causes us to not be as patient as we need to be at the plate sometimes.”
Senior Clayton McFarland dominated on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. He threw all five innings, allowing only one hit, and one earned run while striking out five batters.
“Proud of (Clayton) McFarland and the game he pitched for us,” Hopkins said. “I don’t feel like we fired on all cylinders tonight but the team as a whole did the right things at the right time and it allowed us an opportunity to play for a championship tomorrow. Go Jackets.”
Casey Kysar turned in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate with three RBI, and two runs scored.
Isaiah Sizemore had a hit, and two RBI while Henry Bowling and John Davis each had two hits and an RBI apiece.
Bradyn Hopkins finished with two hits while Drew Damron and Connor Faulkner each had a hit and an RBI apiece.
McFarland finished with a hit and three runs scored while Sydney Bowen scored twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.