WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets turned in an almost flawless game during their 11-1 win over Bell County on Wednesday.
Williamsburg (1-0) scored two runs in the first inning before adding four runs in the third inning and three more runs in the fourth inning before the Bobcats finally pushed a run across in the top of the fifth inning.
The Yellow Jackets wrapped up the win with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, outhitting Bell County, 11-8.
Henry Bowling led Williamsburg at the plate with a 4-for-4 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring twice. Sydney Bowen was 3-for-3 with two runs scored while Casey Kysar had a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored.
Bradyn Hopkins delivered a hit and two RBI while Landon Walker had a hit and one RBI. Clayton McCarland finished with a hit and a run scored while Drew Damron scored twice, and Hayden Kleinert and Isaiah Sizemore each scored once.
Damron picked up the win on the mound while allowing eight hits in five innings of work. He also allowed one earned run and struck out two batters.
“I was really proud of our kids’ effort tonight,” Hopkins said. “They played really well and when they did make mistakes later in the game they didn’t let it snowball. They regained their composure and took care of business. Anytime you see that this early in the season is a good sign of things to come. Glad to get the W.”
Williamsburg will be back in action Thursday on the road at 5:30 p.m. against Lynn Camp.
