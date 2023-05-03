WILLIAMSBURG — Drew Damron did just enough on the mound while Connor Faulkner came up big at the plate during Williamsburg’s 12-5 win over Leslie County on Tuesday.
Despite only coming up with five hits, the Yellow Jackets (11-13) took advantage of 18 walks and four errors.
Damron tossed six innings, allowing six hits, and one earned run while striking out five batters. Sydney Bowen tossed an inning while striking out a batter.
“It was a good win,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I thought Drew pitched well for us today. Hard to talk about hitting. We had 18 walks with 21 at-bats and finished with only five hits. I’d like to see us be more aggressive in situations like today. Proud of our crew.”
Faulkner went 3-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and four runs scored. Casey Kysar finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored while Damron was 1-for-1 with three RBI. Henry Bowling drove in three runs while finishing with four walks. John Davis also drove in a run.
The game was tied at three apiece entering the fourth inning, and that was when Williamsburg scored five runs and added three more in the bottom of the fifth inning while taking a dominating 10-4 edge.
