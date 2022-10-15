Williamsburg continued its streak of district wins Friday night in dominating fashion over the hosting Mountain Lions of Pineville.

Sydney Bowen scored on the first play of offense with a 59-yard touchdown scramble. Hunter Thomas pushed in the two-point conversion to make the score 8-0 with less than a minute gone in the game.

On defense, the Yellow Jackets completely shut down the Pineville offense and forced a punt.

Williamsburg quickly scored again with a Bowen pass to Nate Goodin, but missed the extra point.

Williamsburg’s defense forced another punt, and the offense quickly scored once more on a Bowen pass to Cade Hatcher. Drew Damron kicked the extra point to make it 21-0.

Williamsburg’s defense forced yet another punt and then the offense scored quickly again to make the score 28-0.

The Jackets scored again in the second quarter, and then made the two-point conversion to increase their lead to 36-0, which started the running clock.

The final score was 42-0 in favor of Williamsburg.

The Jackets face Lynn Camp next Friday, and with a win, they will secure their seventh district championship in a row.

