MIDDLESBORO — Middlesboro tailback Caleb Bogonko ran for more than 400 yards and five touchdowns during his team’s 60-28 rout of Williamsburg.
Many expected Friday’s “Battle of the Yellow Jackets” to be a close contest but Middlesboro had other things in mind.
Bogonko and quarterback Cayden Grigsby were too much for Williamsburg to handle Friday as Middlesboro outscored Jerry Herron’s squad 28-7 in the second half.
Williamsburg got on the scoreboard first after putting together a drive that saw Marty Gilley score from one yard out to give the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.
It didn’t take Middlesboro long to answer, though.
Tailback Caleb Bogonko broke loose for a 57-yard touchdown run while adding the two-point conversion to give his team an 8-7 edge with 8:40 left in the first quarter.
A turnover by Williamsburg set up another touchdown run by Bogonko. This time Bogonko broke loose from 28-yards out to give Middlesboro a 14-7 lead at the 7:44 mark.
The offensive fireworks continued on Williamsburg’s ensuing possession with Sydney Bowen hitting Martin Shannon for a 43-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 14 apiece with 6:43 left in the first quarter.
Middlesboro regained the lead with 5:01 remaining in the first quarter with quarterback Cayden Grigsby recording his team’s third rushing touchdown, a five-yarder, to give his team a 20-14 edge.
The scoring continued on Williamsburg’s next drive as Bronson Bates found paydirt from two yards out at the 2:12 mark of the first quarter to give his team a 21-20 lead.
Williamsburg’s lead turned out to be short-lived.
Grigsby’s first touchdown pass of the contest, a 12-yarder to Kam Wilson gave his team a 26-21 lead with 8:46 left in the first half.
Middlesboro built some cushion after holding Williamsburg’s offensive attack.
Bogonko reached the end zone for the third time, racing for a 34-yard touchdown run as Middlesboro’s lead grew to 32-21 with three minutes left in the first half.
Bogonko picked up where he left off in the first half and added his fourth rushing touchdown with 9:01 remaining in the third quarter while pushing Middlesboro’s lead to 40-21.
Bowen added a touchdown run three minutes later to make the score, 40-28, but an 81-yard run by Bogonko combined with a 26-yard touchdown run by Grigsby gave Middlesboro a 52-28 advantage. Kicker Jordyn Ferguson added the PAT, becoming the first female to connect with an extra point in Middlesboro history.
Tyler Kelly capped off the scoring by returning an interception 41 yards late in the fourth quarter to give Middlesboro a 32-point win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.