CORBIN — Led by Jerrod Roark’s 35-point scoring effort, Williamsburg snapped a 12-game losing skid against Lynn Camp, and beat the Wildcats for the first time since Feb. 14, 2015 with a 77-72 victory.
The game featured two of the best scorers in the state with Roark, and Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle.
Engle finished with 25 points, scoring 11 in the first half, and 14 in the second half.
Roark knocked down two 3-pointers while going 7-of-8 from the floor. He scored eight points in the first quarter, 12 points in the second quarter, eight points in the third quarter, and finished with seven points during the final eight minutes.
“If I’m not mistaken, tonight is Williamsburg’s first win against Lynn Camp since 2015,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “It was definitely a battle. Coach (Rodney) Clarke does a great job with his guys. We are really proud of our guys. We are still trying to piece this thing together and we have ways to go, but I love the fight we have. I can’t wait to see how this group develops. Now, we have to gear up for the All ‘A.’ We expect another tough one on Saturday.”
Williamsburg (8-5) led 39-32 at halftime, and 59-52 entering the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets managed to hold off Lynn Camp’s rally to secure the win.
Connor Lay hit five 3-pointers, and scored 18 points for Williamsburg while Henry Bowling finished with 11 points, and Ryder Akins added 10 points.
Duane Sparks scored in double figures for the Wildcats (4-9) as well, totaling 20 points while Tate Mills finished with 16 points.
Williamsburg will be back in action Saturday during first round play of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Boys Tournament against Jackson County at noon while Lynn Camp will play Harlan at 4 p.m. Saturday in the tournament. All games are held at Barbourville High School.
