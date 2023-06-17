HAZARD — Williamsburg’s 8U All-Stars suffered their first loss in the District 4 8U All-Star Tournament, falling to Hazard-Perry, 17-12, on Saturday.
The loss sends Williamsburg to Sunday’s loser’s bracket. If Williamsburg can pull off two wins on Sunday, they will be able to advance to the 8U State Tournament.
Williamsburg led 8-2 entering the bottom of the third inning before Hazard-Perry exploded for seven runs to take a 9-8 advantage.
Williamsburg reclaimed a 10-9 lead after scoring two runs in the top of the fourth inning before Hazard-Perry took over for good.
Hazard-Perry pushed four runs across in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 13-10 lead while adding four more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Williamsburg attempted to rally in the top of the sixth inning but managed to score only two runs.
Williamsburg’s Nate Maxey led the way with three hits (a triple), five RBI, and two runs scored. Daniel Ballew had three hits (two triples), one RBI, and three runs scored. Mason Rice finished with three hits, and two runs scored while Zach White collected three hits, an RBI, and one run scored. Harris Brooks finished with three hits while Maddox Payne had three hits, and scored twice. Kolton Hayes finished with three hits and an RBI while Paxon Hibbard totaled two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Sophia Bowlin collected two hits and drove in a run while Jude Martel finished with a hit.
