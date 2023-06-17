HAZARD — Four players totaled three hits apiece during the Williamsburg 8U All-Stars’ 16-0 rout of Clay County.
Williamsburg put on a show during its second round victory, outhitting Clay County, 21-2, while playing a flawless game on defense with no errors.
Williamsburg scored early and often, totaling seven runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning before wrapping up the win with four runs in the third inning.
Nate Maxey led the way with three hits (two triples), four RBI, and two runs scored for Williamsburg. Daniel Ballew collected three hits, three RBI, and two runs scored while Mason Rice had three hits, an RBI, and three runs scored. Harrison Brooks totaled three hits, and scored three times while Maddox Payne finished with two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Zach White collected two hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Perry Marietta finished with two hits, and two runs scored. Sophia Bowlin connected with a hit, and drove in a run while Paxon Hibbard had a hit, and scored once. Kolton Hayes also had a hit in the win.
