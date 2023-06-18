HAZARD — The Williamsburg 8U All-Stars had one heck of a day at the plate during Sunday’s 14-2 win over Tri-Cities in the District 4 8U Tournament.
Williamsburg is now one win away from advancing to the 8U State Tournament after outhitting Tri-Cities, 24-10. Five different players had at least three hits for Williamsburg.
Williamsburg built a 10-2 lead after the first two innings of play before adding four more runs in the third and fourth innings to pick up the win.
Daniel Ballew turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort that saw him connect with a home run, and finish with five RBI and three runs scored.
But that’s not all.
Williamsburg’s one through five hitters were perfect at the plate on Sunday.
Maddox Payne had three hits, including a home run, while driving in two runs and scoring three times. Nate Maxey finished with three hits while driving in three runs, and scoring two times. Harrison Brooks and Mason Rice both had three hits and three runs apiece, while Easton B. (last name wasn’t listed) went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Perry Marietta was 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Jude Martel had two hits and a run scored. Sophia Bowlin finished with a hit and an RBI while Zach White had a hit.
