LONDON — The Williamsburg 12U All-Stars kept their season alive in the 12U District 4 West Tournament by slipping past Jackson County, 1-0, on Tuesday.
Jackson County had runners on first and hits in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs but Grayson Hensley never buckled, striking out Jackson County’s batter to end the game.
Williamsburg once again received a stellar pitching effort as Lane Walker, Gabe Razote, and Hensley limited Jackson County to only four hits while combining to strike out 10 batters.
Walker tossed three scoreless innings, allowing only three hits while striking out two batters. Razote pitched two scoreless innings, allowing a hit while striking out six batters. Hensley pitched a scoreless sixth inning, and fanned two batters.
The game was close throughout as Brayden McCullah’s double scored Hensley to give his team a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth.
Walker led Williamsburg with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate while Mason Bisschop, Kaden Davis, and Kayden Roundtree each finished with a hit apiece.
Williamsburg will be back in action Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.