LONDON — The Williamsburg 12U All-Stars saw their season come to an end on Wednesday, falling to Clay County, 13-3.
Williamsburg dug a 4-0 hole before cutting its deficit to 4-2 after three innings of play. Clay County followed with four runs in the fourth, two runs in the fifth, and three runs in the sixth inning to pull away.
Jackson Bowling led Williamsburg with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored while Braydan Rose hit a home run, and finished with an RBI and a run scored.
Landen White had a hit and an RBI while Brayden McCullah, Mason Bisschop, Lane Walker, and Kaden Davis each finished with a hit apiece. Kayden Roundtree scored in the loss.
Williamsburg finished the tournament with a 2-2 record.
