LONDON — Three home runs and a flawless game on defense played a huge part in Williamsburg 12U All-Stars’ 17-2 win over Pulaski County on Thursday.
Braydan Rose, Gabriel Razote, and Grayson Hensley each connected on a home run in the 15-run win while Landen White, Bently McFarland, and Lane Walker each pitched an inning apiece, limiting Pulaski County to only one hit, and finishing with seven combined strikeouts.
Williamsburg scored 13 runs in the first inning before adding its finishing touches to the win with three runs in the second inning, and one run in the third inning.
Nine different players had hits in the win for Williamsburg, as Hensley turned in a 2-for-2 effort with three RBI and two runs scored.
Razote won Player of the Game honors after going 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Jackson Bowling went 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored while Mason Bisschop and Rose were 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored apiece.
McFarland had a hit and two runs scored while Blake Powers and Kayden Rountree both had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored apiece.
Kaden Davis finished with a hit and a run scored while White, Brayden McCullah, and Walker each finished with a run apiece.
