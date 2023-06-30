CORBIN — What a game.
The Williamsburg 10U All-Stars rallied from a 6-0 deficit, scoring five runs in the sixth inning to defeat Clay County, 11-10, in a thriller.
Clay County jumped out to a six-run lead in the first inning before Williamsburg began to chip away at its deficit.
A run in the second inning, and three more runs in the third inning, cut Williamsburg’s deficit to 6-4.
Williamsburg added two more runs in the fifth inning to tie the game at six apiece.
But just when it seemed Williamsburg had all of the momentum, Clay County answered with four runs in the top of the sixth, reclaiming a 10-6 advantage during the process.
Williamsburg never folded, though.
The orange and black attack rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get the win.
Daniel Ballew, John Creekmore, and Cole Kysar each scored twice in the win for Williamsburg while Zeke Lewis, Gabe Mack, Easton Bowlin, Derrick Jones, and Bryson Prewitt each scored once in the win.
