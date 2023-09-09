BELLEVUE — Lynn Camp spotted Bellevue a 28-0 advantage before finally getting things going on both sides of the ball.
But in the end, it was too little too late as the Wildcats fell on the road, 34-20, on Saturday.
Darrell Hendrix’s squad entered with a two-game win streak, but saw its record fall to 2-2 after the 14-point loss.
“It was a long trip and we came out flat,” Hendrix said. “We started putting some stuff together in the second half but we had already dug ourselves a whole. I’m proud of my players for fighting hard. We just have to regroup and get ready for next week. I’ll make sure we have a good week a practice and get back on track.”
Bellevue’s ground attack took center stage early on. A touchdown run of 53 yards gave the Tigers an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Bellevue’s second score came through the air on a 30-yard touchdown pass as the Tigers’ lead grew to 14-0.
Defense played a huge role in Bellevue’s third touchdown of the game. The Tigers intercepted DJ Wren’s pass, and found paydirt, pushing their lead to 22-0 at the 1:36 mark of the second quarter.
A 43-yard rushing touchdown increased Bellevue’s lead to 28-0 just a minute into the third quarter.
Lynn Camp finally got on the scoreboard as Peyton Wilson scored on a two-yard carry, cutting the Wildcats deficit to 28-6 with 3:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Wren’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Darren Campbell with 6:29 left in regulation made the score 26-12, but the Tigers answered with a five-yard touchdown run at the 2:16 mark to take a commanding, 34-12 edge.
Wren connected with another touchdown pass with 1:04 remaining, hitting Jason Lowe for a 20-yard score while cutting Lynn Camp’s deficit to 34-20.
The Wildcats failed to reach the end zone the remainder of the contest, and will now have a short week to prepare for a much-improved Jackson County squad on Friday. The game will be played at Lynn Camp, and is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
