PARIS — Lynn Camp’s Micah Engle poured in a game-high 30 points to guide the Wildcats past Paris on Saturday with a 72-63 victory.
The nine-point victory improved the Wildcats to 3-1 while running their win streak to two games.
Maison Prater added 13 points while Duane Sparks finished with 11 points and Gavin Allen record nine points.
“It was a good win for us,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clarke said. “We played a good team on Tuesday night and then we played another one tonight. This was a good road win for us and a great team effort.
“When you can go out of region and get a win, that’s big,” he added. “We want to continue to improve and contusion to get better. We’ve got a lot of important games coming up along with the All ‘A’.”
Engle’s eight-point effort in the first quarter allowed Lynn Camp to jump out to a 17-10 advantage.
He added 10 points in the second quarter while Prater scored six points to give the Wildcats a 34-22 lead at halftime.
The Greyhounds outscored Lynn Canp, 20-17, during the third quarter, cutting their deficit to 51-42 despite seeing Engle hit two 3s while Allen scored four points.
Both teams scored 21 points apiece in the fourth quarter as Engle scored six points while Sparks and Nick Sanders scored five points apiece.
The Wildcats will be back in action Tuesday against unbeaten Whitley County (3-0). The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Lynn Camp 72, Paris 63
Lynn Camp 17 17 17 21 72
Paris 10 12 20 21 63
Lynn Camp (72) — Allen 9, Prater 13, Engle 30, White 3, Sparks 11, Sanders 6.
Paris (63) — Lilly 3, Ashford 8, Ransom 34, White 11, Voscovich 3, Downey 4.
