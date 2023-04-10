CORBIN — Lynn Camp’s two-game win streak came to an end on Monday after falling to Richmond Model, 27-2, in four innings.
The game was close early with the Patriots taking a 2-0 lead into the third inning.
That’s when Richmond Model took over.
The Patriots scored nine runs in the third inning while adding 16 more in the fourth inning to get the win.
The Wildcats’ (3-8) lone two runs came in the bottom of the third inning.
Ian Agosto led Lynn Camp with a hit and two RBI while Jason Lowe finished with a hit and a run scored.
Peyton Wilson also scored in the loss.
Nick Sanders tossed three innings for Lynn Camp, allowing four hits and 11 runs, but none were earned. He also had a strikeout.
Micah Engle and Ethan Curry also pitched along with Daokota Ramirez and Mason Moore.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.