Lynn Camp struck first on Friday night, but it was all downhill from there as they fell to Pineville at home, 45-6.
With 3:28 left to go in the first quarter, Brody Lane scored on a big 38-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a 6-0 lead. But that would be the only scoring Lynn Camp would do for the remainder of the evening.
Right before the end of the quarter, Landon King scored on a one-yard touchdown run to give Pineville the lead, 8-6, and the Mountain Lions never looked back from there.
In the second quarter, King found pay dirt again. This time it was on a 28-yard touchdown run to give Pineville a 16-6 advantage.
Later on, with about 5:38 left in the half, Sawyer Thompson scored on a one-yard run to extend the Mountain Lion lead to 24-6.
Then right before halftime, Pineville gave themselves a 32-6 cushion following another touchdown run by Thompson.
In the third quarter, Thompson wasn’t done as he scored on a 35-yard touchdown run to bring the score to 38-6 Pineville.
Then finally in the fourth quarter, King got his third touchdown after a three-yard run to make the final score of 45-6.
With the loss, Lynn Camp falls to 2-5 on the season. They will look to bounce back Friday, Oct. 14, against Harlan.
