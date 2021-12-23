STEARNS — Lynn Camp capped off its play in the Arby’s/KFC Classic on Thursday by slipping past Wayne County with a 69-68 win to improve to 5-4.
The Wildcats were coming off a 76-62 loss to McCreary Central on Wednesday.
Lynn Camp is scheduled to be back in action Tuesday while participating in the Chain Rock Classic. The Wildcats will face-off against Floyd Central at 3 p.m.
Thursday’s Game
Lynn Camp 69, Wayne County 68
Micah Engle poured in a game-high 36 points while scoring 12 of those in the fourth quarter to help guide the Wildcats past Wayne County, 69-68.
Lynn Camp held a 20-16 edge at the end of the first quarter and a 37-31 cushion at halftime before the Cardinals used a 22-12 run in the third quarter to take a 53-49 lead into the final quarter of play.
Lynn Camp 69, Wayne County 68
Lynn Camp 20 17 12 20 69
Wayne County 16 15 22 15 68
Lynn Camp (69) — Allen 13, Engle 36, Prater 9, Sparks 11.
Wayne County (68) — Gregory 7, Burchett 15, Donna 5, Ke. Phillips 26, Dumphard 5, Slone 4, Ka. Phillips 6.
Wednesday’s Game
McCreary Central 76, Lynn Camp 62
The Wildcats had to play catch-up after the first quarter during their 76-62 loss to McCreary Central.
Lynn Camp built a 17-15 lead in the first quarter only to see the Raiders respond with a 26-13 run during the second quarter to take a 41-18 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Wildcats cut their deficit to 51-45 after outscoring the Raiders, 15-10, in the third quarter but McCreary Central out the game away in the fourth quarter with a 25-17 run.
Micah Engle led Lynn Camp with 22 points while Gavin Allen scored 13 points and Nick Sanders finished with 10 points.
McCreary Central 76, Lynn Camp 62
Lynn Camp 17 13 15 17 62
McCreary Central 15 26 10 25 76
Lynn Camp (62) — Allen 13, Engle 22, Sparks 3, Prater 12, White 2, Sanders 10.
McCreary Central (76) — Loudermilk 22, Conaster 12, Stephens 22, Davis 8, McKinney 9, West 1, Farris 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.